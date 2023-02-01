9mm gun, cash and more stolen from car in southeast Lincoln

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a 9mm gun and cash were stolen from a car in southeast Lincoln.

Wednesday morning, around 7:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area of 33rd and Franklin Streets on a report of a theft.

According to LPD, a 23-year-old man explained to officers that he thought he’d locked his 2012 Silverado the previous night but items were missing that morning.

LPD said the man claimed the missing items included a 9mm Glock Model 43 handgun, $400 cash, a debit card and a Venmo card.

No damage was observed on the vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

