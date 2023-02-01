Huskers add to roster on National Signing Day

National Signing Day, Feb. 1
National Signing Day, Feb. 1
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After signing more than two dozen scholarship players in December, the Nebraska football team added more recruits on Wednesday. The Huskers received a National Letter of Intent from five high school players, which had all previously committed to the Big Red. The new signees are Sua Lefotu, Jeremiah Charles, Demitrius Bell, D’Andre Barnes, and Ismael Smith Flores.

Joining the quintet are multiple players from the NCAA transfer portal. Arik Gilbert, Jacob Hood, and MJ Sherman all played at Georgia in 2022.

These additions bring Nebraska’s incoming class to 39 players, 11 of which are from the NCAA transfer portal.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is scheduled to discuss the Huskers’ newest players during a news conference at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Watch 1011 NOW at 6 & 10 p.m. to learn more about the Huskers’ recruits.

