LFR: Man burns trash, tires in apartment fireplace

(LNKTV City)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue evacuated an apartment building near downtown on Tuesday because a resident was burning trash in his fireplace.

According to firefighters, around 11:25 a.m. on Tuesday, crews were dispatched to an apartment complex near 8th and G Streets.

LFR said crews found smoke in the building, as well as fire coming from one of the chimney stacks.

Public Information Officer Nancy Crist said firefighters had trouble getting inside the apartment that had smoke coming from it, as the resident didn’t want to allow firefighters inside.

Officers with LPD were called to help firefighters get inside the apartment and make sure no one was in imminent danger, according to Crist.

Firefighters reported finding a fire in the fireplace where the resident was burning trash, plastics and tires. Crist said firefighters evacuated the building and were able to put out the fire.

Crist said there is a City of Lincoln ordinance where only sawed wood is allowed to be burned in a fireplace.

The Health Department was called in to assist.

