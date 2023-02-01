LPD outlines active shooter response, training practices

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A swift response from Omaha Police officers is credited for thwarting a potential mass shooting situation Tuesday at a Target store.

The suspect, 32-year-old Joseph Jones was shot dead on scene.

Omaha Police said sending in an officer as quickly as possible is their policy in active threat situations.

10/11 Now wanted to learn more about the Lincoln Police Department’s police in case of a shooter.

There have been more than 50 mass shootings in the United States since the start of 2023 according to the Gun Violence Archives.

Those shootings, and police responses, are being monitored and studied by Lincoln police to improve their responses and tactics.

“It’s scary to think when it hits that close to home and it’s not the first time that it’s happened in the state of Nebraska or even in the Lincoln or Omaha metro,” said Officer PJ Lensing with LPD. “We stay up on current trends. We train active shooter response yearly.”

A new strategy LPD has been working on is sending a single officer in as soon as possible, rather than waiting for a whole team.

“The faster that we can interdict or present some type of force option, the less loss of life,” Lensing said. “Statistics show that whether it’s any type of intervention usually will stop the loss of life.”

Recruits and police officers alike receive nearly 40 hours of training every year.

“Those skills being perishable,” Lensing said. “It’s much like I compare it to sports, if you’re not practicing a sport routinely when it comes to the test or the game, you’re not going to be very good during that competition.”

But they said the community plays a critical role in keeping each other safe too.

“The one best way to prevent this is, you know, the community getting involved within their community, and letting us know, so we can properly investigate something and hopefully put a stop to it,” said Investigator Scott Parker with LPD.

Lincoln Police said they are also tracking trends in the types of shooters in these instances, they also said they’re prepared for single or multiple shooters as well.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.