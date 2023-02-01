National Signing Day (Feb. 1): Area Athletes sign NLIs

15 student-athletes pose for a picture during Lincoln Southwest's Signing Day celebration.
15 student-athletes pose for a picture during Lincoln Southwest's Signing Day celebration.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dozens of athletes across the 10/11 NOW area signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, which marked the start of the 2023 signing period. Lincoln High, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, and Lincoln Southeast are among the schools hosting Signing Day celebrations.

Watch coverage at 6 & 10 p.m. to see which athletes plan to continue competing at the college level.

