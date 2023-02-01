Nebraska DHHS launches healthcare benefits tool

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has launched the newest feature of its iServe Nebraska portal.

The “Explore Benefits” tool is now available, allowing Nebraskans to pre-screen to find out which benefits they may qualify for.

The tool is completely anonymous and is mobile-friendly, promoting ease of use. An account need not be created to access the tool.

After completing the short questionnaire, users will then be directed to the full benefit application.

The project is the latest under the iServe Nebraska initiative, working to make healthcare benefit access easier for all Nebraskans.

The portal’s integrated application is expected to launch late this year.

