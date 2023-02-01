New Pinnacle Bank Arena GM announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Pinnacle Bank Arena management company ASM Global announced Tim Savona as the new General Manager of the arena and Pinewood Bowl. Savona succeeds Tom Lorenz, who died Oct. 1, 2022, and served as general manager since the arena opened in 2013.

“Pinnacle Bank Arena and Pinewood Bowl are jewels in the crown of Lincoln entertainment venues,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “With his vast experience in facility management, Tim is ready to hit the ground running and build on the track record of excellent and world-class entertainment options our residents enjoy.”

Savona will begin Feb. 13. He currently serves as the general manager of the Tysons Event Center and Orpheum Theater in Sioux City, IA.

“I am thrilled to be leading the team at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Pinewood Bowl Theater. This next-step opportunity in joining ASM Global will allow me to work closely with our clients at the City of Lincoln and University of Nebraska-Lincoln,” Savona said.

Savona served as General Manager at the Ford Idaho Center and Nampa Civic Center in Nampa/Boise, Idaho from 2015 to 2019. From 2013 to 2015, he was a member of the senior management team at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado as Assistant GM/Director of Events. Previously, Savona served as Event Manager for the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA to organize, construct, and manage the events in four separate venues under one roof: Wells Fargo Arena, Hy-Vee Hall Convention Center, Veterans Memorial Auditorium, and the Polk County Convention Complex.

He began his career in minor league baseball, managing and providing hospitality and concession services for the Charleston Riverdogs and then oversaw baseball, stadium, and event operations of newly constructed $20 million multi-use minor league baseball facility for the Grand Prairie Airhogs, which opened in May 2008. The stadium won Best New Ballpark in America in 2008.

Savona is a member of the Sioux City Regional CVB Board Member and past Board President, Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland Board Member and Saturday in the Park Board Member.

“Tim is known as one of the industry’s most experienced venue managers who has facilitated and collaborated on many of the country’s most high-profile events throughout his almost 20-year career,” said Doug Thornton, ASM Global Executive Vice President, Stadium Arena and Theater Division. “Tim is a true professional that brings with him a unique perspective to Pinnacle Bank Arena and Pinewood Bowl Theater.”

“Tim’s background and achievements will allow us to continue the unique partnership at Pinnacle Bank Arena between the City and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln,” said Tim Clare, NU Regent.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.