Newell commits to Washington University
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On the day before National Signing Day, Cal Newell committed to Washington University. Newell, a standout running back at Lincoln Southwest, rushed for 1,568 yards during his senior season. Newell led Class A in rushing yardage while earning All-State honors. Newell added 20 touchdowns during the Silver Hawks run to the state playoffs.
Washington University is a NCAA Division-III school based in St. Louis.
Newell plans to sign with the Bears on Wednesday.
