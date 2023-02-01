Newell commits to Washington University

Lincoln Southwest's Cal Newell commits to Washington University.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On the day before National Signing Day, Cal Newell committed to Washington University. Newell, a standout running back at Lincoln Southwest, rushed for 1,568 yards during his senior season. Newell led Class A in rushing yardage while earning All-State honors. Newell added 20 touchdowns during the Silver Hawks run to the state playoffs.

Washington University is a NCAA Division-III school based in St. Louis.

Newell plans to sign with the Bears on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Nebraska school cancels classes for 2nd day due to threat
Witnesses told 6 News about what went on inside the store as shots were fired.
Target store in west Omaha to remain closed as police investigate shooting
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following a shooting...
York woman found dead, suspect in custody
Patricia Lanam
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting

Latest News

Newell commits to Washington University
Newell commits to Washington University
Mak Hatcliff caps off record setting freshman season.
Doane’s Mak Hatcliff named Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Week
Noah Schutte named the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Player of the Week
Ed Foley has visited with Division-I recruits at Class A schools.
NReport: Foley’s frenzied state-wide tour