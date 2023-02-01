Newell commits to Washington University

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On the day before National Signing Day, Cal Newell committed to Washington University. Newell, a standout running back at Lincoln Southwest, rushed for 1,568 yards during his senior season. Newell led Class A in rushing yardage while earning All-State honors. Newell added 20 touchdowns during the Silver Hawks run to the state playoffs.

I am very excited to announce my commitment to Wash U in St. Louis to continue my academic and football career. Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way including my family, coaches, and teammates! @CoachAaronKeen @washufootball pic.twitter.com/n3rn1bw3jF — Cal Newell (@cal_newell) January 31, 2023

Washington University is a NCAA Division-III school based in St. Louis.

Newell plans to sign with the Bears on Wednesday.

