Police identify 7 suspects in murder of Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said three of seven suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old about a month ago were in custody, and asked for the public’s help in locating the other four.

The seven suspects, all of them from Council Bluffs, are each facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery in the death of Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Neb., on around 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at a Council Bluffs apartment.

Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Traavon Thomas, 20; and Treianna Hudson, 20, are currently in custody.

Council Bluffs Police said Wednesday, Feb, 1, 2023, that they had three of the seven suspects in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Nebraska man in custody. From left: Keshawn Houtz-Mayfield, 20; Trieanna Hudson, 20; and Traavon Thomas, 20. (Council Bluffs Police Department)

Council Bluffs Police asked anyone who knows where to find Devin Adkins, 30; Trebor Carman, 19; Dontre Hudson, 20; and Angelina Michaelson, 20, to contact local law enforcement.

Council Bluffs Police are looking for Trebor Carman, 19; Donte Hudson, 20; and two others in connection with a robbery and shooting that left a 19-year-old Nebraska man dead. (Council Bluffs Police Department)

According to the report, police found Dobberstein lying on the floor of the apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said that the seven suspects conspired to rob Dobberstein as he was delivering drugs to them. According to the police report, four of them met him in the apartment; shots were fired, killing Dobberstein.

“These suspects then left the apartment and jumped into an awaiting vehicle that was occupied by two other suspects,” the police report states, noting that the suspects were wearing rubber gloves and masks. “The apartment tenant was not present during the incident, but it is alleged that she had prior knowledge of the planned robbery.”

Detectives searched the apartment, as well as social media, phones and other electronic devices in the course of the investigation and determined that all seven suspects should face charges of murder in the first degree and robbery in the first degree for their involvement in this incident.

The Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Team assisted detectives in the investigation, according to the CBPD report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.