Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thayer Central Community Schools will be closed Wednesday out of an abundance of caution due to a threat. This will be the third day that the school is closed due to the threat.

The Thayer Central Administration said they received a threat towards the school on Friday afternoon. Soon after, the administration contacted Thayer County Law Enforcement to assist in investigating the threat. Thayer County Law Enforcement contacted the Nebraska State Patrol to get support in addressing the situation.

The Nebraska State Patrol troopers were at the school investigating on Monday. Thayer County Law Enforcement will also have an increased presence in and around the school until this issue is resolved, the school said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Nebraska school cancels classes for 2nd day due to threat
Witnesses told 6 News about what went on inside the store as shots were fired.
Target store in west Omaha to remain closed as police investigate shooting
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following a shooting...
York woman found dead, suspect in custody
Patricia Lanam
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol works to fill trooper vacancies
Nebraska State Patrol works to fill trooper vacancies
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following a shooting...
York man charged in murder of his wife
Athleisure wear
Athleisure wear with Megan Burda
Balmore Hernandez-Castro
Lincoln man sentenced to 30 months in prison for assaulting federal officers