State treasurer encourages Nebraskans to search website for unclaimed property

Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to search to see if they have cash or other valuables waiting for them on www.NebraskaLostCash.gov. Murante said the search only takes a moment and is totally free.

Nearly 33 million people in the United States – 1 in every 7 – has some sort of unclaimed property, which could be financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for several years. When that happens the money or properties are submitted to the state. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, and uncashed checks.

In 2022 the Nebraska Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $18.2 million and paid out more than 13,000 claims.

“The staff of the Treasurer’s Office Division of Unclaimed Property are there to help you get what is yours. This is your money, and it should be returned to you,” Murante said. “It’s quick, it’s easy, and it is free.”

Last year, to increase awareness of unclaimed property, the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) launched the first National Unclaimed Property Day on February 1st.

