Three cars stolen while warming up; 14-year-old into custody on theft charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department took a 14-year-old boy into custody for theft charges after three cars were stolen Tuesday morning.

LPD believes all three cases are connected and all the cars were left running and unlocked to warm up.

7:20 a.m. - S 14th and Rose Streets: a 2020 Lexus UX, valued at $35,000, was taken and later located near 17th and K Streets. 7:49 a.m. - N 17th and Fairfield Streets: a 2017 Toyota Sienna, valued at $17,000, was taken and later located near N 9th Street between Groveland and Judson Streets. 8:24 a.m. - N 10th and Claremont Streets: a 2005 Chevy Malibu, valued at $2,000, was taken and later found near 38th and Adams.

According to LPD, a witness saw a male parking and leaving the vehicle in the last case. Officers contacted a male in the area who ran from them but was found with help from a police service dog.

Officers said the male was identified by the witness as the person they claim to have seen leaving the car.

The suspect was identified as a 14-year-old boy and referred for felony theft by unlawful taking. LPD said the boy was turned over to his mother.

Police remind drivers to never leave vehicles running and unattended.

