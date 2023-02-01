Warming to average on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures across Nebraska on Wednesday should climb into the 30s this afternoon, which is near the seasonal average. Lots of sunshine expected and there will be a southwest breeze throughout the day. A cold front will move through Nebraska on Thursday bringing colder temperatures to the state by Thursday afternoon. It will be another cold start to the day on Friday and then slightly warmer temperatures Friday afternoon. Milder temperatures expected over the weekend.

Mainly sunny skies and warmer on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest breeze 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph at times.

Warmer temperatures Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies Wednesday night and not as cold. Lows in the middle to upper teens.

Seasonal temperatures Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny on Thursday and blustery. Highs in the lower 30s with temperatures falling into the 20s by Thursday afternoon. North wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Colder temperatures expected Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Temperatures on Friday will be a little warmer with mainly sunny skies. Milder temperatures return just in time for the weekend. Highs in the upper 40s on Saturday with lower 50s possible on Sunday and Monday.

Above average temperatures for the weekend. (1011 Weather)

