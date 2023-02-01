York man arrested in wife’s killing already convicted of murder in Arizona

Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following a shooting...
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following a shooting Tuesday night in York.(York County Jail)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New details are being outlined in a probable cause affidavit in the murder case of a York man, accused of killing his wife.

After their interviews, police believe Bart Beutler shot his wife and was the person who called the police to report it, even apologizing during that call to 911.

Police also outlined Beutler’s demeanor before arriving on the scene, saying dispatch could hear him speaking about how he was arguing with the woman he shot before the alleged shooting.

When police arrived on the scene they found Stacie Beutler already dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Beutler was located a short time later at another home nearby; officers said he was wearing blood-stained clothing.

According to the affidavit, on the drive to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Beutler told deputies that he and Stacie were in an argument in their home when he lost it and shot Stacie while she was sitting on the couch.

Beutler told deputies he tried to do CPR, but it didn’t work.

A .40 caliber handgun was found on the floor of the living room.

Criminal history records in the report also show that Beutler was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in 2010 in Arizona.

He’s now charged with First Degree Murder, and two other felonies.

He appeared in court Wednesday and his bond was set at 10 percent of $3 million.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses told 6 News about what went on inside the store as shots were fired.
Target store in west Omaha to remain closed as police investigate shooting
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following a shooting...
York woman found dead, suspect in custody
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes for 2nd day due to threat
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent vandalism at a downtown church.
Downtown Lincoln church vandalized over weekend

Latest News

LIVE: Public hearing on ‘heartbeat bill’ in Nebraska Legislature
Matt Rhule meets with reporters on National Signing Day.
Huskers add to roster on National Signing Day
Thayer Central Community Schools
Source of school shooting threat at Thayer Central ‘out of state and not credible’
Look for a chilly February day on Thursday with highs in the low 20s to low 30s, with even...
Chilly weather to finish the week; warmer weather returns for the weekend