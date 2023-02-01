York man arrested in wife’s killing already convicted of murder in Arizona

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New details are being outlined in a probable cause affidavit in the murder case of a York man, accused of killing his wife.

After their interviews, police believe Bart Beutler shot his wife and was the person who called the police to report it, even apologizing during that call to 911.

Police also outlined Beutler’s demeanor before arriving on the scene, saying dispatch could hear him speaking about how he was arguing with the woman he shot before the alleged shooting.

When police arrived on the scene they found Stacie Beutler already dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Beutler was located a short time later at another home nearby; officers said he was wearing blood-stained clothing.

According to the affidavit, on the drive to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Beutler told deputies that he and Stacie were in an argument in their home when he lost it and shot Stacie while she was sitting on the couch.

Beutler told deputies he tried to do CPR, but it didn’t work.

A .40 caliber handgun was found on the floor of the living room.

Criminal history records in the report also show that Beutler was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in 2010 in Arizona.

He’s now charged with First Degree Murder, and two other felonies.

He appeared in court Wednesday and his bond was set at 10 percent of $3 million.

