Cozad man put on probation in connection with Elm Creek shooting

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge put a Cozad man on probation Wednesday for his part in a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July.

Court records show Corey Brestel, 25, was put on two years probation each for convictions on felony attempted possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.

Court records show that 38-year-old Christopher Reitz and Mitchell Hahn of the Tribesman motorcycle gang were attacked by about 30 members of the Homietos motorcycle gang. Hahn suffered severe facial wounds as a result of being beaten with a threaded nut tied to a bandana.

During the assault, Reitz reported that a gunshot was fired, wounding 29-year-old Richard Rios of Texas in the abdomen. Court records did not indicate whether Rios was a member of either motorcycle gang.

Brestel, a member of the Homietos gang, drove Rios to a Lexington hospital for treatment. His vehicle was later impounded and Brestel was questioned in Kearney by law enforcement. During a search of his vehicle, investigators found a sawed off shotgun with the serial number filed off, as well as two semi-automatic handguns. All three weapons were loaded.

At last check, there were no records indicating that anyone had been arrested or charged with the Rios shooting or the Hahn assault.

