Friday Forecast: One last cool day before warmer conditions take over

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve got one more day of cool and chilly temperatures before a warm front brings us some pleasant weekend weather!

A warm front will begin to lift through western Nebraska early Friday morning and continue to lift eastward across the state by late Friday night. Unfortunately, majority of us will not reap the benefits of warmer temperatures until Saturday.

Since the front will not impact majority of the state on Friday, a cold but generally sunny Friday is setting up across the 1011 region. Friday morning will bring the chance for patchy fog across the region, but generally we are expected a partly to mostly sunny day. High temperatures will span the low 20s to the low 40s. It will be the “warmest” in the low 40s for far western Nebraska as the front will likely have passed by the late afternoon. Winds will be southerly between 10-15 mph.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The warm front will lift through the entire state by late Friday night, so the combination of increasing cloud cover and a southerly to southwesterly wind will help keep low temperatures warmer. Lows will only bottom out in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Saturday will be drastically warmer than Friday but bring a little bit more cloud cover! High temperatures will hit the mid 30s to the low 50s, but most of the area will be in the 40s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The warming trend continues for Sunday with highs in the upper 30s to low 50s. It will be a pleasant, seasonally warm day with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The seasonally warm above average temperature trend will persist for the next 7 days. However, a few frontals systems next week will cause temperatures to fall back into 40s, which is still seasonally warm, and bring a few small chances for precipitation. Other than that, we are expecting a pleasant and warm first weekend of February.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

