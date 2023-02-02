Grand Island teen gets prison for August shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A teenage boy arrested last summer after shots were fired at Grand Island police got lengthy prison sentences for convictions on five felony crimes.

A judge Wednesday sentenced 18-year-old Favion Lara to 30-50 years for Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.. The judge also sentenced Lara to 15-30 years each for two counts of Attempted Assault on a Peace Officer and two counts of Attempted Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony. The sentences of 15-30 years will be served concurrently, or at the same time, but after he completes the 30-50 years sentence on the conspiracy conviction.

Lara was accused of firing shots at Grand Island Police officers while they were serving a warrant last August on Louise Street.

Hall County Court records show that Grand Island Police were serving a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of West Louise Street Aug. 5. While investigators were outside the residence, a maroon Lincoln LS driven by Omar Cervantes stopped within half a block of the officers. The affidavit indicates that Lara got out of the car and fired two shots at the officers in an apparent attempt to prevent them searching the residence. Lara then got back into the car and Cervantes drove away.

Cervantes, 17, of Alda, is charged with 17 felonies in connection with the incident, including six counts of Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, two counts of Attempted First Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, two counts of Accessory to a Felony, two counts of Terroristic Threats, two counts of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and one count each of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest.

Cervantes will be in court April 10 for a plea hearing. A jury trial is scheduled May 1.

