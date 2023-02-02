Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going

Unadilla Billie is in her second year as the forecaster for whether or not we will have six more weeks of winter, or an early summer.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.

The village of Unadilla with a population of less than 400 people rallies together during the Groundhog holiday. They hold the title of the Groundhog Capital of Nebraska. The festivities of Groundhog Day don’t end at the prediction, they’ll host a parade this Saturday to crown a king and queen and bring everyone together. The event goes on rain or shine and has even been held during one degree weather.

Dan Anderson is the owner of the Nitty Gritty Gas and Thrift which is where Unadilla Bill resides in his retirement.

“It really brings the town together in February when it’s cold and people are looking for something to do and have a little cabin fever they can get outside and enjoy themselves,” Anderson said.

This morning, Unadilla Billie saw her shadow meaning we will have six more weeks of winter.

