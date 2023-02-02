Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), have arrested a Lincoln man after a child exploitation investigation.

Wednesday morning, investigators performed a search warrant at the home of Joseph Maciarz Jr., 61, in Lincoln, NSP said that search uncovered numerous items of child pornography.

Maciarz Jr. was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography. Maciarz was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

