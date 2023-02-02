Nebraska bill aims to ease financial burden of abuse victims

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A state senator from Omaha has introduced a bill that would keep victims of abuse from being to collections agencies for medical debt related to their injuries.

“These are people who are in acute stages of trauma,” said State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha, who introduced LB315 last month. We know that sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse is underreported. One thing that we want to ensure is that folks in these situations are able to have as minimal barriers to receiving support as possible.”

The bill was written by the Women’s Fund of Omaha.

“We know that victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse sometimes don’t seek care because they are worried about the financial consequences and their ability to afford healthcare,” said Erin Feichtinger with the Women’s Fund of Omaha.

While the bill is making its way through the Unicam, Senator Fredrickson and Feichtinger shared there’s a way for victims to get financial help to avoid incurring medical debt.

In 1979, Nebraska started the Crime Victims Reparations Program; the criteria and application are available online.

Nearly $500,000 of federal money is available for abuse victims or their loved ones through the program. However, there’s only a certain amount victims can apply for.

“Healthcare providers can bill that fund up to $5,000 to the cost of care and it rarely exceeds that amount. The victim can apply for an additional amount of money to cover the cost of things like mental health services if that hospital bill is higher than $5,000. It can cover the cost of lost wages while you were recovering.”

So far, LB315 has no opposition. Fredrickson said he’s hopeful that the bill will eventually make it to Gov. Jim Pillen’s desk.

“I’m very optimistic that this is going to get kicked out to the floor on general file for the full body to be able to debate. I’m really looking forward to that opportunity,” the state senator said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.