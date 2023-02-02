West Omaha Target store reopening after shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Target store in west Omaha is planning to reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, two days after a man with was killed by an Omaha Police officer after firing shots in the store.

Joseph Jones, 32, of Omaha, purchased the semi-automatic rifle used in the incident at Cabela’s four days before walking into the Target store near 180th Street and West Center Road with it on Tuesday. The store has been closed since.

180th & West Center store director Drew Guenther: “While we’re looking forward to moving past the events of Tuesday afternoon, we’d be remiss not to thank our guests and community for the kind outreach these past few days. It’s a reminder of how much Omaha feels like family and why we’re grateful to be part of this community. We’re also grateful to the Omaha Police Department, both in the initial response that likely saved lives, and in the ongoing support from Chief Schmaderer and his team.”

Counselors will be on site for the next few days as employees come back to work explained the store director.

Police allowed customers who fled the shooting scene Tuesday to return there briefly on Wednesday afternoon to obtain the personal items they left behind. Those unable to return at this time were also able to contact the store to make other arrangements.

At 11:59 a.m., Omaha Police officers were dispatched to the Target location near 180th Street and West Center Road after reports of shots fired in the store. A heavy police presence was seen at the location shortly after noon.

A Nebraska State trooper along with OPD officers arrived and shot the shooter, killing him. OPD said the male suspect had an AR-15-style rifle and 13 loaded magazines of ammunition.

