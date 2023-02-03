18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.

LSO posted to their twitter at 10:20 p.m. that an arrest had been made in the case, and that an 18-year-old was cited for littering and animal abandonment, which is a class-1 misdemeanor.

“On a happy note the puppy was brought to the office to warm up and make some new friends before he heads to our friends at the Capital Humane Society,” LSO said in a tweet.

Capital Humane Society Executive Director Matt Madcharo said the puppy is most likely a German Shepherd/Husky mix. CHS took custody of the puppy around 3:30 p.m. and said he is in good condition.

