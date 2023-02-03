Authorities investigating animal abandonment case in Lancaster County

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help figuring out who abandoned a puppy along a Lancaster County road.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.

LSO said the person responsible will be cited for for littering and animal abandonment which is a class 1 misdemeanor.

“On a happy note the puppy was brought to the office to warm up and make some new friends before he heads to our friends at the Capital Humane Society,” LSO said in a tweet.

Capital Humane Society Executive Director Matt Madcharo said based on the photos, the puppy is most likely a German Shepherd/Husky mix. CHS is still waiting to get custody of the puppy.

If you have any information on this case, contact LSO at 402-441-6500.

