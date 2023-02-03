Beatrice couple receives car from stranger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A story of the power of social media and someone helping strangers in a major time of need. Last month, a Beatrice woman and her fiancé had just had a baby and their only car was undrivable after it caught fire. But then, one man in their town with a big heart stepped up and saved the day.

Turns out, he knows what it’s like to get help during a hard time.

“I was trying not to stress,” said Abby Smith, car recipient. “Not to, like, throw myself into labor pretty much sooner than I needed to be.”

Abby’s fiancé, Joseph, was driving their only car to work when it caught fire in his workplace parking lot. Abby, who was 37-weeks pregnant at that point, said Joseph and a coworker put the fire out with snow.

“It burned through our cylinders five and six and all that and wiring hub that’s underneath the engine and stuff that’s completely gone,” Abby said.

Abby posted on the Beatrice Neighborhood Facebook Page. Not asking for money or a car, but just asking to be pointed in the right direction to get a new car. Then, two days after the car caught fire, Abby gave birth to their son, Luca.

“His brother came here, left, gave us his truck and we zoomed to the hospital and I had my our baby boy,” Abby said.

In that time Joshua Jordan saw her Facebook post.

“I was I was kind of moved by that because I felt like, man there,” Jordan said. “I don’t know them and it’s sounds like they’re kind of having a tough go here, you know, with with a baby on the way. So I’m like, Well, I want to do something that to help them out.”

He actually had just the solution, a red ‘99 Buick Century that had a special meaning behind it. He had just gotten a new car from his sister, for free, and was waiting to decide what to do with his old car.

“I felt like by all the all the good things coming my way,” Jordan said. “There was a need for me to pay it forward. And so when I seen Abby’s post about that, it was it was it was a no-brainer.”

Josh said after his father died, he developed a drinking problem. A lot of people who cared about him came together to help him sober and support him. Including giving him that red ‘99 Buick Century.

“I have gained a life that I never thought I would ever have,” Jordan said. “Someone helped me out in my time in need, and so now it’s my time to keep it going. So that’s how that all came about.”

Abby said her family is extremely grateful.

“I of course, cried my eyes out when he told me that it was like, This is crazy,” Abby said. “Like, there’s not really people like that.”

The kicker in all of this, Abby and her fiancé plan to give the car away to someone else for free when they’re back up on their feet.

