Colorado police officer falls from bridge during chase

An officer who was trying to apprehend the suspect then fell from the bridge, according to...
An officer who was trying to apprehend the suspect then fell from the bridge, according to officials.
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An officer was “critically” injured following a reported carjacking and chase Thursday night near Colorado Springs, according to Fountain police.

Lisa Schneider, spokesperson for the city of Fountain, said multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit at around 7:45 p.m. for someone who was suspected in multiple felony crimes.

When the pursuit ended near an area interstate, Schneider said the suspect got out of the vehicle.

An officer who was trying to apprehend the suspect then fell from the bridge, according to officials.

Schneider said the fall was about 30 feet.

The injured Fountain police officer was taken to the hospital by helicopter in “critical condition,” according to Schneider.

Three suspects were taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uncle of Target Shooting suspect
‘It’s not a gun problem’: Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies
Police released images from surveillance cameras a day after 32-year-old Joseph Jones walked...
PHOTOS: Police identify man shot dead by OPD after terrorizing west Omaha Target store
The original Unadilla Bill is retired and resides in the Nitty Gritty Gas Station and Thrift.
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going

Latest News

Officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a spy balloon.
China says it’s looking into report of spy balloon over US
Officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a spy balloon.
Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon
A possible mental illness call led to an investigation into a range of criminal threats.
Residents react after potential mass shooting plot foiled
Remains found in Michigan are believed to be the bodies of three missing rappers.
Cops searching for 3 missing rappers find ‘multiple bodies’