Gov. Pillen appoints Jim Scheer to University of Nebraska Board of Regents

(KOLNKGIN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has announced his appointment for the District 3 Regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Pillen says he is appointing Jim Scheer, the former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, to serve as the District 3 Regent.

“Jim is a public servant who will work to grow the University of Nebraska,” said Pillen. “He believes in educational excellence, the importance of agriculture, and fiscal conservative leadership.”

Scheer represented District 19 in the Nebraska Legislature from 2013 to 2021 and was elected Speaker of the Legislature in 2017. Before that, Scheer was on the Norfolk School Board when he was the mayor of Norfolk.

University of Nebraska Board of Regents District Map
University of Nebraska Board of Regents District Map(Board of Regents)

