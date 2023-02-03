Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During this first weekend of February, there are a number of events you can check out around the Lincoln-area in this list of Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln.

Dinosaurs & Disasters! Mythbusters Edition

Join they University of Nebraska State Museum and UNL’s Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences to explore the facts and myths of dinosaurs, disasters and science through hands-on activities led by museum educators and UNL scientists. Don’t miss the local band, The String Beans, performing at 1pm. This event is at the University of Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Adults: $9.50, Children: $5.50

More info: HERE

My Doll And I Have A Beach Party

Surf’s Up! It may be cold and snowy outside, but it will be warm in the museum! Let’s have a Beach Party! The workshop is inspired by the “Water Featured” quilt exhibition and American Girl dolls Kanani and Nanea. Participants will decorate a doll-sized surfboard, make a lei for the dolls, learn about endangered sea animals, listen to ukulele music and enjoy tropical snacks. This event is at the International Quilt Museum.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; $20 for nonmembers, $16 for members

More info: HERE

Sweetheart Soiree - A Valentine’s Shopping Market

This event is going to be sweet! Make sure to come out for a Galentine’s Day shopping market at the 1st Annual Sweetheart Soiree! Visit their Facebook page for a current list of vendors. This event is at Wilderness Ridge Clubhouse.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Lincoln Hot Glass Open House

Join Lincoln’s premier glass community for their first open house of 2023, and just in time for Valentine’s Day! They will have live torch and furnace demonstrations, plus lots of gifts and goodies for your special someone! This event is at Lincoln Hot Glass.

Sunday 12-6 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Brewery & History Tour

The tour will start in the Boiler Brewing Company tap room, then goes up through the Grand Manse building. Fascinating historical facts and stately architectural features are revealed of this building originally constructed to serve as a post office and federal courthouse in 1904. The tour then comes back to the brewery where you are greeted with samples. Brewmaster Tim Thomssen shares what it takes to make beer, teaches you about all the equipment it takes to make small­ batch craft beer in Boiler’s brewery and much more. This event is at Boiler Brewing Company.

Sunday 1 p.m.; $20

More info: HERE

