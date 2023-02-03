HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Thursday, Feb. 2)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Watch highlights & view scores from Thursday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Cozad 56, Holdrege 43
Humphrey St. Francis 78, Elba 39
Nebraska Lutheran 57, Dorchester 12
Lewis and Clark Conference
Clark Bracket
Semifinal
Walthill 68, Plainview 56
Lewis Bracket
Consolation
Winnebago 88, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58
Semifinal
Wynot 37, Ponca 25
Louplatte Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Wood River 35
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Johnson-Brock 60, Falls City Sacred Heart 46
Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Shelton 64, Deshler 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anselmo-Merna 42, Twin Loup 37
Brady 47, Sandhills Valley 45
Broken Bow 45, Ainsworth 39
Central Valley 56, St. Edward 22
Garden County 46, Arthur County 40
Holdrege 38, Cozad 35
Lincoln Southeast 51, Norfolk 29
Medicine Valley 47, Wauneta-Palisade 45
Meridian 51, East Butler 29
Palmer 46, Heartland Lutheran 31
Papillion-LaVista South 68, Westview 33
Parkview Christian 50, Cedar Bluffs 12
South Platte 54, Paxton 37
Wallace 38, Sutherland 29
Waverly 48, Bishop Neumann 32
Yutan 59, Syracuse 18
East Husker Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Oakland-Craig 43, Pender 39
ECNC Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Palmyra 57, Mead 17
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament
Consolation
Pleasanton 38, Ansley-Litchfield 33
Semifinal
Overton 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 42
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
St. Mary’s 50, West Holt 42
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Milford 31, Centennial 26
Superior 49, Thayer Central 40
