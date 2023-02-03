HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Thursday, Feb. 2)

By Skylee Nelson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Watch highlights & view scores from Thursday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cozad 56, Holdrege 43

Humphrey St. Francis 78, Elba 39

Nebraska Lutheran 57, Dorchester 12

Lewis and Clark Conference

Clark Bracket

Semifinal

Walthill 68, Plainview 56

Lewis Bracket

Consolation

Winnebago 88, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58

Semifinal

Wynot 37, Ponca 25

Louplatte Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Wood River 35

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Johnson-Brock 60, Falls City Sacred Heart 46

Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Shelton 64, Deshler 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anselmo-Merna 42, Twin Loup 37

Brady 47, Sandhills Valley 45

Broken Bow 45, Ainsworth 39

Central Valley 56, St. Edward 22

Garden County 46, Arthur County 40

Holdrege 38, Cozad 35

Lincoln Southeast 51, Norfolk 29

Medicine Valley 47, Wauneta-Palisade 45

Meridian 51, East Butler 29

Palmer 46, Heartland Lutheran 31

Papillion-LaVista South 68, Westview 33

Parkview Christian 50, Cedar Bluffs 12

South Platte 54, Paxton 37

Wallace 38, Sutherland 29

Waverly 48, Bishop Neumann 32

Yutan 59, Syracuse 18

East Husker Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Oakland-Craig 43, Pender 39

ECNC Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Palmyra 57, Mead 17

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament

Consolation

Pleasanton 38, Ansley-Litchfield 33

Semifinal

Overton 51, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 42

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

St. Mary’s 50, West Holt 42

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Milford 31, Centennial 26

Superior 49, Thayer Central 40

