Lincoln inmate missing from community corrections center

George Piper
George Piper(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services said an inmate at Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center did not return from his job in the community Thursday.

George Piper was sentenced to 35-52 years for first-degree sexual assault, second degree assault, burglary and escape. He began his sentence on Oct. 27, 1997 and his release date is currently scheduled for Nov. 19, 2023. Piper has a parole hearing in August 2023.

Authorities said Piper is a 54-year old white man, 6′ 2″, 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who knows about his whereabouts are asked to contact police or the Nebraska State Patrol.

