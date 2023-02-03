Lincoln woman loses $18,000 in computer pop-up scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a computer pop-up scam where a woman lost $18,000.

Wednesday evening a 56-year-old woman reported that she received a notice on her computer that it had been hacked and gave a number for her to call.

According to LPD, the woman called, followed instructions and was told that $18,000 had been withdrawn from one of her accounts and was used to facilitate illegal activity.

LPD said the woman explained she was then instructed to withdraw an additional $18,000, transfer it to bitcoin and send that to the scammer so they could freeze both transactions.

Police said the woman followed through on the request but wasn’t able to send the last $3,000 through bitcoin, and was then instructed to buy three $1,000 Lowe’s gift cards.

The woman lost a total of $18,000.

Law enforcement said scammers are convincing and use tactics that can seem legitimate. If you feel unsure, it’s always okay to hang up, take a second look at information received and reach out to someone you trust.

Avoid being scammed

The Better Business Bureau warns of tech support scams in which scammers pose as support employees of well-known computer companies and hassle victims into paying for their “support.”

Never give control of your computer to a third party unless you are absolutely sure it is the representative of a computer support team with whom you initiated contact.

Legitimate tech support companies don’t make unsolicited phone calls . A popular way for thieves to get in touch with victims is through cold calls. The callers often claim to be from a tech company. Scammers can spoof official-looking phone numbers, so don’t trust Caller ID.

Look out for warning screens: Nearly half of tech support scams begin with an alert on the victim’s computer screen. This pop-up will have a phone number to call for help. Instead, disconnect from the internet and Wi-Fi by shutting off the device. Restart it and run an antivirus scan.

Be wary of sponsored links. When searching online for tech support, look out for sponsored ads at the top of the results list. Many of these links lead to businesses that scam consumers.

Avoid clicking on links in unfamiliar emails. Scammers also use email to reach victims. These messages point consumers to scam websites that launch pop-ups with fake warnings and phone numbers.

Look carefully at email addresses and website addresses. Phishing scams often try to trick people into logging in and then capture the log in credentials. Those then can be used to steal money. Looking for an exchange with an internet search engine may lead to fake sites which advertise and impersonate real companies. Be especially careful when viewing these on a phone.

Do not pay for products with cryptocurrency. Be careful if someone asks you to pay with Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency. No one with the government will ever ask for this form of payment.

Beware of fake recovery companies. Scam companies sometimes claim that they can recover stolen money – for a fee. These are usually scammers.

