Omaha zoo unveils plans for renovating orangutan habitat

(Henry Vilas Zoo)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium unveiled plans for its next big project.

The zoo is getting ready to transform its orangutan habitat into the Hubbard Orangutan Forest. Zoo officials revealed more details, including information on fund-raising efforts for the orangutan exhibit upgrade, during a news conference on Friday afternoon.

According to the zoo, the renovated habitat will have three main goals: enhancing the space the animals have access to, improving the working spaces for the staff that care for the animals, and making sure the space optimizes the ways guests can connect with the animals.

The zoo says the new habitat will be a complete reimagining, with it feeling and looking completely brand new.

Guests will enter the new building, architecturally inspired by southeast Asia, and take an elevator down into an extensive plaza. According to the zoo, the new habitat will connect guests with the plights of orangutans and their natural habitats.

The Omaha Zoo currently has four orangutans, but officials say the new habitat can hold more if they choose to bring in more in the future.

Funded entirely by donations, the new habitat is expected to open in May 2024. Construction began in September 2022.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uncle of Target Shooting suspect
‘It’s not a gun problem’: Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
The original Unadilla Bill is retired and resides in the Nitty Gritty Gas Station and Thrift.
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going
Police released images from surveillance cameras a day after 32-year-old Joseph Jones walked...
PHOTOS: Police identify man shot dead by OPD after terrorizing west Omaha Target store

Latest News

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy...
Authorities investigating animal abandonment case in Lancaster County
Gov. Pillen appoints Jim Scheer to University of Nebraska Board of Regents
George Piper
Lincoln inmate missing from community corrections center
Ken Jennings
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings to headline 2023 Nebraska Science Festival
For one night only, the Lied Center is turning into Las Vegas to support a good cause.
For one night only, the Lied Center turns into Las Vegas for a good cause