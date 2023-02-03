For one night only, the Lied Center turns into Las Vegas for a good cause

For one night only the Lied Center is turning into Las Vegas and it's all for a good cause.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You can get a Las Vegas experience on Saturday while staying in Lincoln. For one night only at the Lied Center, there will be music, dancing, food and casino gaming - all for a good cause.

Proceeds from this Vegas-inspired event will be going to provide underserved children and adults with free tickets so they can have an equal opportunity to experience performing arts.

“This event supports bringing arts not only to the Lied Center but performances outside of the classroom for kids,” Bill Stephan, Lied Center Executive Director said. “We take programs across the state of Nebraska.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person and they start at $49.00.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

