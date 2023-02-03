Sports Overtime: Friday, Feb. 3

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 10 of the 2022 high school basketball season. Kevin Sjuts is here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.

BOYS:

Wausa 45, Creighton 42

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Ainsworth: Sandhills/Thedford VS Ainsworth

@ Alliance: Scottsbluff VS Alliance

@ Arlington: Conestoga VS Arlington

@ Atwood-Rawlins County, KS: Dundy County Stratton VS Atwood-Rawlins County, KS

@ Aurora: Waverly VS Aurora

@ Banner County: Minatare VS Banner County

@ Bellevue West: Creighton Preparatory School VS Bellevue West

@ Bertrand: Medicine Valley VS Bertrand

@ Boys Town: Archbishop Bergan VS Boys Town

@ Brady: Arapahoe VS Brady

@ Cedar Bluffs: St. Edward VS Cedar Bluffs

@ Chadron: Rapid City Christian, SD VS Chadron

@ Chase County: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Chase County

@ Cody-Kilgore: Crawford VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Columbus: Grand Island VS Columbus

@ Creek Valley: Leyton VS Creek Valley

@ Dorchester: Giltner VS Dorchester

@ Douglas County West: Ashland-Greenwood VS Douglas County West

@ East Central Nebraska Conference: Freeman VS Elmwood-Murdock

@ Elba: Twin Loup VS Elba

@ Elkhorn North: York VS Elkhorn North

@ Exeter-Milligan: Hampton VS Exeter-Milligan

@ Fort Kearny Conference: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Elm Creek

@ Garden County: Potter-Dix VS Garden County

@ Gothenburg: Valentine VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Lexington VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Hastings: North Platte VS Hastings

@ High Plains Community: East Butler VS High Plains Community

@ Hitchcock County: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Hitchcock County

@ Hyannis: Hay Springs VS Hyannis

@ Lincoln East: Norfolk VS Lincoln East

@ Lincoln Northeast: Lincoln Southwest VS Lincoln Northeast

@ Lincoln Pius X: Lincoln North Star VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Logan View-Scribner-Snyder: Louisville VS Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

@ Mid State Conference: Cedar Catholic VS O’Neill

@ Millard South: Millard North VS Millard South

@ Millard West: Papillion-LaVista VS Millard West

@ Minden: Cozad VS Minden

@ Mullen: South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) VS Mullen

@ Nebraska Lutheran: McCool Junction VS Nebraska Lutheran

@ Niobrara Valley Conference: Santee VS Stuart

@ Norris: Lincoln Christian VS Norris

@ Ogallala: McCook VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Parkview Christian VS Omaha Brownell Talbot

@ Omaha Bryan: Lincoln High VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha Burke: Omaha South VS Omaha Burke

@ Omaha Concordia: Plattsmouth VS Omaha Concordia

@ Omaha North: Bellevue East VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Ralston VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

@ Omaha Westside: Elkhorn South VS Omaha Westside

@ Osceola: Meridian VS Osceola

@ Riverside: Nebraska Christian VS Riverside

@ Sandhills Valley: Paxton VS Sandhills Valley

@ Schuyler: Northwest VS Schuyler

@ Scotus Central Catholic: Bishop Neumann VS Scotus Central Catholic

@ Seward: Adams Central VS Seward

@ Shelby-Rising City: BDS VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Sidney: Gering VS Sidney

@ South Platte: Arthur County VS South Platte

@ Southern Valley: Alma VS Southern Valley

@ Wahoo: Crete VS Wahoo

@ Wallace: Maxwell VS Wallace

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Sutherland VS Wauneta-Palisade

GIRLS:

Bridgeport 68, Mitchell 27

St. Mary’s 59, Elkhorn Valley 39

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Ainsworth: Sandhills/Thedford VS Ainsworth

@ Alliance: Scottsbluff VS Alliance

@ Arlington: Conestoga VS Arlington

@ Atwood-Rawlins County, KS: Dundy County Stratton VS Atwood-Rawlins County, KS

@ Aurora: Waverly VS Aurora

@ Bellevue West: Omaha Marian VS Bellevue West

@ Bertrand: Medicine Valley VS Bertrand

@ Brady: Arapahoe VS Brady

@ Cedar Bluffs: St. Edward VS Cedar Bluffs

@ Chadron: Rapid City Christian, SD VS Chadron

@ Chase County: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Chase County

@ Cody-Kilgore: Crawford VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Columbus: Grand Island VS Columbus

@ Creek Valley: Leyton VS Creek Valley

@ Dorchester: Giltner VS Dorchester

@ Douglas County West: Ashland-Greenwood VS Douglas County West

@ Elba: Twin Loup VS Elba

@ Elkhorn North: York VS Elkhorn North

@ Elkhorn: Wahoo VS Elkhorn

@ Exeter-Milligan: Hampton VS Exeter-Milligan

@ Garden County: Potter-Dix VS Garden County

@ Gothenburg: Valentine VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Lexington VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Hastings: North Platte VS Hastings

@ High Plains Community: East Butler VS High Plains Community

@ Hitchcock County: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Hitchcock County

@ Hyannis: Hay Springs VS Hyannis

@ Lewis and Clark Conference: Hartington-Newcastle VS Wausa

@ Lincoln East: Norfolk VS Lincoln East

@ Lincoln Northeast: Lincoln Southwest VS Lincoln Northeast

@ Lincoln Pius X: Lincoln North Star VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Logan View-Scribner-Snyder: Louisville VS Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

@ LouPlatte Conference: Ord VS Centura

@ Millard South: Millard North VS Millard South

@ Millard West: Papillion-LaVista VS Millard West

@ Minden: Cozad VS Minden

@ Mullen: South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) VS Mullen

@ Nebraska Lutheran: McCool Junction VS Nebraska Lutheran

@ Niobrara Valley Conference: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Elgin Public/Pope John

@ Norris: Lincoln Christian VS Norris

@ Ogallala: McCook VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Parkview Christian VS Omaha Brownell Talbot

@ Omaha Burke: Omaha South VS Omaha Burke

@ Omaha Concordia: Plattsmouth VS Omaha Concordia

@ Omaha North: Bellevue East VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Westside: Elkhorn South VS Omaha Westside

@ Osceola: Meridian VS Osceola

@ Pioneer Conference: Sterling VS Diller-Odell

@ Riverside: Nebraska Christian VS Riverside

@ Sandhills Valley: Paxton VS Sandhills Valley

@ Schuyler: Northwest VS Schuyler

@ Seward: Adams Central VS Seward

@ Shelby-Rising City: BDS VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Sidney: Gering VS Sidney

@ South Platte: Arthur County VS South Platte

@ Southern Valley: Alma VS Southern Valley

@ Wallace: Maxwell VS Wallace

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Sutherland VS Wauneta-Palisade

