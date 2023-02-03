SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street in Lincoln.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Friday just after 9:15 a.m.

The front end of the vehicle can be seen inside the building. A 10/11 reporter on scene said it appears the driver is okay.

The restaurant wasn’t scheduled to open until noon. It’s unclear if anyone was inside at the time.

