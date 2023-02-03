Weekend Forecast: Quiet & Nice!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures soar back above average this weekend thanks to Friday’s warm front! On top of “warmer” temperatures, it’ll be a dry and quiet weekend and maybe nice enough to spend some time outdoors.

A pleasant Saturday is setting up across the 1011 region. We will have seasonally warm temperatures and a mix of sunshine and clouds (partly to mostly sunny). High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to upper 40s with a few areas in the southeast reaching the lower 50s. There will be a slight warm breeze between 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts to 25 mph possible.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The slight breeze will follow us into the overnight, but skies will generally be clear with the possibility of a few areas of patchy fog. Low temperatures will be much “milder” and only fall to the 20s.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

A warmer and sunnier day is on tap for the second half of the weekend. We will have sunny skies and the chance for patchy fog in the morning. High temperatures will hit the upper 30s to low 50s (a few more areas hitting the 50-degree mark in the southeast. Winds will remain between 10-15 mph.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The above average temperature trend will continue through the rest of the 7 day forecast. However, temperatures will fall to the 40s by Tuesday and remain there through the rest of the week. A small chance for precipitation is possible Monday through Friday due to several frontal system moving through the region.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.