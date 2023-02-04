Beginner’s luck: 18-year-old wins $48M jackpot on first lottery purchase

Juliette Lamour, 18, won a $48 million lottery jackpot.
Juliette Lamour, 18, won a $48 million lottery jackpot.(ONTARIO'S ONLINE LOTTERY via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario (CNN) - Canada’s newest millionaire is one for the history books.

Juliette Lamour, 18, won $48 million in the lottery last month.

Officials said she is the country’s youngest person to win a jackpot that large.

Lamour also has beginner’s luck. She said this was her first lottery purchase ever.

The 18-year-old received her lottery check on Friday and told the crowd her grandfather encouraged her to buy the ticket for fun.

Lamour said she learned about her huge win while working.

She said her boss told her to go home after hearing about the win, but her mother wanted her to stay and finish the work shift.

As far as Lamour’s plans for the money, she said she plans to pursue her dream of going to medical school and becoming a doctor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street.
SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln
A Nebraska teenager was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Stanton County...
Nebraska teen dies in Hwy 15 crash near Clarkson
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy...
18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
A story of the power of social media and someone helping strangers in a major time of need.
Beatrice couple receives car from stranger

Latest News

Airplane makes emergency stop at Lincoln Airport
Airplane makes emergency stop at Lincoln Airport
An airplane made an emergency stop at the Lincoln Airport.
Airplane makes emergency stop at Lincoln Airport
Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest...
Firefighter dies after suffering cardiac arrest while on duty, officials say
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage with DNC chair Jaime...
Dems decide to shake up start of 2024 presidential primary