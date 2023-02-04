Housing the homeless: Lincoln’s plans for a new development

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For at least 24 people facing chronic homelessness, a Lincoln project could mean the start of a new life.

“This is a once in a life-time opportunity for Lincoln to really change some of the dynamics of our homeless system, the use of our emergency service system.” said Jeff Chambers, who works with the Center on Children, Families, and the Law.

According to Chambers, chronic homelessness happens when a person with a disability lives in a shelter or out on the streets for 12 months continuously or at least four occasions.

“Those individuals have been homeless for a very long time, and they have significant barriers to maintaining housing stability,” Chambers said.

Overall, homelessness has dropped 39% in Lincoln since 2016, according to Point-In-Time Count Data. But as that number fell, the share of chronically homeless people increased by about 10% between 2017 and 2022. That numbers sits at about 340 individuals now.

The planned 24-unit apartment building meant specifically for the chronically homeless won’t require residents to participate in any programs, but there will be substance-abuse support, counselling and basic healthcare options.

“I just think this will be a proposal that will be comprehensive, address some of the needs that we have in this community, offer something that’s being done in other communities in the Midwest,” said Dan Marvin, the director of Lincoln Urban Development.

For city planners, it’s not just about the ethics, but the economy too. Those facing chronic homelessness usually require a disproportionately high levels of costly emergency services.

“There’s a way to do this more efficiently and serve the community in a way that’s more humane, that’s less disruptive and more affordable, too,” said Dan Marvin, Director of Urban Development.

A $5 million mix of federal and state funding is getting the project rolling, and planners are taking inspiration from similar spaces in the Midwest, like the cross park place in Iowa City.

The city isn’t sure where the building will go yet, but there will be more concrete plans by the middle of the year. Construction crews could break ground by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.