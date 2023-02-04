Sunday Forecast: Seasonally warm and pleasant conditions persist

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A little more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures will close out the first weekend of February. The seasonally warm temperatures will continue through the start of the new week, but we will introduce the slight chance for some precipitation Monday.

Another seasonally warm and sunny day will take place on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s to the lower 50s. It’ll be coolest in areas with snowpack, while rising into the lower 50s in the southeast. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. While we will have mostly sunny skies, a few areas of patchy fog are possible across the state Sunday morning.

We will see cloud cover build into the area Sunday night into Monday, creating partly cloudy skies. A few areas ogf patchy fog through the overnight is also possible. Southerly winds will pick up to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Due to cloud cover and the southerly winds, low temperatures will remain mild.... only falling to the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Monday will bring some changes to the 1011 region... it’ll be a breezy, partly cloudy day with a small chance for precipitation, however temperatures will remain above average. High temperatures will soar above average, once again, into the upper 30s to lower 50s. Again, we will see cooler temperatures in areas with snowpack. It will be a breezy day with winds between 10 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph... the winds will die down to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the course of the day and possibly a few areas of patchy fog in the morning. Mid-morning through midafternoon a few light rain showers or sprinkles will move through eastern Nebraska. Then in the early to late evening hours a few light rain showers or snow showers are possible in the Panhandle and western Nebraska. Little to no snowfall accumulation is expected.

The chance for precipitation will return on Wednesday through Friday as a low-pressure system will be just to our south. The best chance for precipitation will be on Wednesday with the possibility of rain to wintry mix into the overnight hours and through Friday morning. Temperatures will slowly decline through the course of the week, however they will still remain above average.

