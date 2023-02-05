84th Street and Saltillo Road intersection to close for Lincoln South Beltway

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will close for construction on Monday and remain closed until the fall of 2023, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

While work continues on the 70th Street Roundabout project, drivers can use an alternative detour route using 56th Street, Yankee Hill Road, Nebraska Parkway and 120th Street.

NDOT said they will coordinate with the City of Lincoln on the Lincoln Public Schools 70th Street Roundabout project until it is completed and modify the detour accordingly. Local access will be maintained.

Information regarding the Lincoln South Beltway can be found on the project website, ndot.info/LSB.

The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at ndot.info/TweetLSB and http://www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT.

