Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning

By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating a fire at a strip mall Sunday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, crews were called to a one-story strip mall near South 108th and Q Street.

When crews arrived they saw black smoke coming from the building. They entered and searched the structure, finding a fire that was being controlled by an automatic sprinkler system. The fire was extinguished quickly.

The Omaha Fire Department says no injuries were reported by fire personnel at the time.

Damage was estimated at $15,000 to the structure and another $50,000 to its contents.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

