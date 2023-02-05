Doane University hosts benefit to help Crete volunteer firefighter

By John Grinvalds
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Last week, 10/11 NOW brought you the story of Brad Elder, a Crete volunteer firefighter who returned home after nearly 90 days in the hospital. He’s still recovering from his injuries sustained while fighting historic wildfires in southern Lancaster County.

This weekend, Elder got a new wave of support; a benefit set up to help him pay for his medical bills.

“This has been overwhelming to have this kind of outreach and so many people coming together,” Elder said. “And I think also supporting each other, both the chief of the department and the president of the university came together to make this event happen.”

Doane University hosted the benefit for Elder on Saturday afternoon. It was the meeting of two sides of Elder’s life: He works as a biology professor at Doane and volunteers with Crete Fire and Rescue. The event offered food, drink and a live auction, with all proceeds going to Elder to help him pay his costly medical bills.

“So he’s got his work family, and he’s got his fire family,” said Tod Allen, Crete’s fire chief. “So seeing this, I’m not surprised, you know? That’s the way Elder is. He’ll make friends with anybody. He walks in the room, he’s friends with the room.”

The benefit ran from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and featured entertainment from a number put on by the Doane Dance Team to live music. The live auction alone raised more than $9,000.

