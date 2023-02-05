H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights (Sat. Feb. 4)
Boys Prep Basketball
Aurora 45, Lexington 32
Beatrice 40, Wahoo 35
Bellevue West 73, Lincoln Pius X 49
Bennington 64, Omaha North 63
Blair 46, Seward 35
Boys Town 66, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 23
Chadron 54, Valentine 51
Columbus Scotus 44, Kearney Catholic 38
Cornerstone Christian 54, Omaha Christian Academy 32
Cross County 65, High Plains Community 4
Elkhorn South 69, Omaha Central 68
Fremont 72, Omaha South 59
Fullerton 72, Heartland Lutheran 31
Gering 73, Chase County 50
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Hershey 26
Gretna 59, Lincoln North Star 57
Hitchcock County 66, Arapahoe 43
Hyannis 61, Leyton 55
Lincoln East 79, Omaha Northwest 52
Lincoln High 67, Grand Island 60
Lincoln Lutheran 59, Hastings St. Cecilia 47
Lincoln Northeast 47, Kearney 32
Lincoln Southwest 75, Columbus 56
Malcolm 65, Yutan 50
Maywood-Hayes Center 82, Anselmo-Merna 22
McCook 60, Ainsworth 56
Minden 63, Gothenburg 47
Nebraska Christian 72, Burwell 32
North Platte St. Patrick’s 67, Cambridge 34
Omaha Benson 59, Bellevue East 58
Omaha Creighton Prep 58, Lincoln Southeast 53
Omaha Gross Catholic 75, Louisville 35
Omaha Roncalli 59, South Sioux City 40
Omaha Skutt Catholic 73, Elkhorn Mount Michael 39
Peetz, Colo. 60, Creek Valley 43
Platteview 34, Hastings 31
Scottsbluff 54, Sidney 50
Sioux County 57, Banner County 46
Syracuse 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35
York 47, Columbus Lakeview 43
ECNC Conference Tournament
Championship
Freeman 32, Auburn 29, OT
Third Place
Elmwood-Murdock 62, Mead 50
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament
Championship
Amherst 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40
Third Place
Ansley-Litchfield 37, Elm Creek 31
Lewis and Clark Conference
Clark Bracket
Fifth Place
Tri County Northeast 49, Homer 30
Third Place
Plainview 51, Hartington-Newcastle 46
Lewis Bracket
Seventh Place
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Creighton 34
Louplatte Conference Tournament
Championship
Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Central City 55
Third Place
Wood River 44, Ravenna 40
Mid State Conference Tournament
Championship
Pierce 44, Hartington Cedar Catholic 28
Fifth Place
Boone Central 44, Norfolk Catholic 36
Third Place
Wayne 67, O’Neill 45
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Third Place
Summerland 51, Stuart 42
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Championship
Johnson-Brock 33, Tri County 32
Third Place
Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Friend 50
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament
Consolation
Centennial 43, Heartland 24
Milford 57, Sutton 48
Southern Nebraska Conference
Championship
Fillmore Central 46, David City 45, OT
Third Place
Sandy Creek 32, Wilber-Clatonia 26
Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Championship
Shelton 50, Kenesaw 39
Consolation
Silver Lake 39, Franklin 35
Third Place
Red Cloud 47, Deshler 23
Western Trails Conference Tournament
Third Place
Bridgeport 71, Mitchell 49
Girls Prep Basketball
Ainsworth 50, McCook 35
Arapahoe 46, Hitchcock County 29
Aurora 46, Lexington 26
Beatrice 40, Wahoo 35
Bellevue East 66, Omaha Benson 44
Bellevue West 50, Lincoln Pius X 34
Bennington 67, Omaha North 32
Broken Bow 55, Ogallala 41
Callaway 56, Pinson Valley, Ala. 25
Chadron 30, Valentine 28
Chase County 39, Gering 25
Columbus Scotus 54, Kearney Catholic 36
Cross County 41, High Plains Community 13
Fremont 41, Omaha South 39
Fullerton 47, Heartland Lutheran 9
Gothenburg 42, Minden 33
Grand Island Central Catholic 53, Hershey 47
Hastings St. Cecilia 42, Lincoln Lutheran 37
Hay Springs 74, Bennett County, S.D. 48
Kearney 54, Lincoln Northeast 48
Leyton 63, Hyannis 47
Lincoln Christian 60, Aquinas 35
Lincoln East 67, Omaha Northwest 39
Lincoln High 78, Grand Island 17
Lincoln North Star 42, Gretna 35
Lincoln Southwest 34, Columbus 21
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 58, Crawford 44
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35, Syracuse 32
Malcolm 56, Yutan 47
Maywood-Hayes Center 54, Anselmo-Merna 36
Nebraska Christian 47, Burwell 21
Norris 50, Omaha Westside 37
North Platte St. Patrick’s 47, Cambridge 42
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50, Boys Town 24
Omaha Central 76, Elkhorn South 38
Omaha Gross Catholic 55, Nebraska City 25
Omaha Marian 53, Lincoln Southeast 50
Omaha Mercy 40, Omaha Concordia 37
Platteview 58, Hastings 49
Seward 55, Blair 34
Sidney 70, Scottsbluff 38
South Sioux City 46, Omaha Roncalli 40
Southern Valley 49, South Loup 33
Twin Loup 54, CWC 48
York 38, Columbus Lakeview 27
East Husker Conference Tournament
Championship
North Bend Central 55, Oakland-Craig 29
Third Place
Pender 52, Clarkson/Leigh 39
ECNC Conference Tournament
Championship
Auburn 33, Elmwood-Murdock 32
Fifth Place
Freeman 49, Palmyra 35
Third Place
Falls City 47, Weeping Water 27
Fort Kearney Conference
Championship
Amherst 51, Overton 47
Third Place
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Wilcox-Hildreth 47
Louplatte Conference Tournament
Championship
Ravenna 56, Centura 52
Third Place
Ord 71, Doniphan-Trumbull 39
Mid State Conference Tournament
Championship
Crofton 49, Guardian Angels 39
Fifth Place
Wayne 50, Norfolk Catholic 35
Third Place
Pierce 44, Hartington Cedar Catholic 39
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Championship
St. Mary’s 49, Niobrara-Verdigre 41
Third Place
Elgin Public/Pope John 63, Elkhorn Valley 51
Pionerr Conference Tournament
Championship
Nebraska City Lourdes 50, Johnson-Brock 39
Third Place
Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Lewiston 40
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament
Consolation
Sutton 40, David City 32
Southern Nebraska Conference
Championship
Milford 51, Superior 34
Third Place
Thayer Central 39, Centennial 31
Twin Valley Conference
Consolation
Kenesaw 31, Franklin 16
Twin Valleys Conference Tournament
Championship
Shelton 37, Deshler 28
Third Place
Blue Hill 52, Silver Lake 42
Western Trails Conference Tournament
Championship
Bridgeport 75, Gordon/Rushville 40
Third Place
Bayard 51, Mitchell 17
