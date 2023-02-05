H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights (Sat. Feb. 4)

H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights (Sat. Feb. 4)
H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights (Sat. Feb. 4)(KOLN)
By Nathan Hawkins
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Boys Prep Basketball

Aurora 45, Lexington 32

Beatrice 40, Wahoo 35

Bellevue West 73, Lincoln Pius X 49

Bennington 64, Omaha North 63

Blair 46, Seward 35

Boys Town 66, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 23

Chadron 54, Valentine 51

Columbus Scotus 44, Kearney Catholic 38

Cornerstone Christian 54, Omaha Christian Academy 32

Cross County 65, High Plains Community 4

Elkhorn South 69, Omaha Central 68

Fremont 72, Omaha South 59

Fullerton 72, Heartland Lutheran 31

Gering 73, Chase County 50

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Hershey 26

Gretna 59, Lincoln North Star 57

Hitchcock County 66, Arapahoe 43

Hyannis 61, Leyton 55

Lincoln East 79, Omaha Northwest 52

Lincoln High 67, Grand Island 60

Lincoln Lutheran 59, Hastings St. Cecilia 47

Lincoln Northeast 47, Kearney 32

Lincoln Southwest 75, Columbus 56

Malcolm 65, Yutan 50

Maywood-Hayes Center 82, Anselmo-Merna 22

McCook 60, Ainsworth 56

Minden 63, Gothenburg 47

Nebraska Christian 72, Burwell 32

North Platte St. Patrick’s 67, Cambridge 34

Omaha Benson 59, Bellevue East 58

Omaha Creighton Prep 58, Lincoln Southeast 53

Omaha Gross Catholic 75, Louisville 35

Omaha Roncalli 59, South Sioux City 40

Omaha Skutt Catholic 73, Elkhorn Mount Michael 39

Peetz, Colo. 60, Creek Valley 43

Platteview 34, Hastings 31

Scottsbluff 54, Sidney 50

Sioux County 57, Banner County 46

Syracuse 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35

York 47, Columbus Lakeview 43

ECNC Conference Tournament

Championship

Freeman 32, Auburn 29, OT

Third Place

Elmwood-Murdock 62, Mead 50

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament

Championship

Amherst 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40

Third Place

Ansley-Litchfield 37, Elm Creek 31

Lewis and Clark Conference

Clark Bracket

Fifth Place

Tri County Northeast 49, Homer 30

Third Place

Plainview 51, Hartington-Newcastle 46

Lewis Bracket

Seventh Place

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 60, Creighton 34

Louplatte Conference Tournament

Championship

Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Central City 55

Third Place

Wood River 44, Ravenna 40

Mid State Conference Tournament

Championship

Pierce 44, Hartington Cedar Catholic 28

Fifth Place

Boone Central 44, Norfolk Catholic 36

Third Place

Wayne 67, O’Neill 45

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Third Place

Summerland 51, Stuart 42

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Championship

Johnson-Brock 33, Tri County 32

Third Place

Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Friend 50

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament

Consolation

Centennial 43, Heartland 24

Milford 57, Sutton 48

Southern Nebraska Conference

Championship

Fillmore Central 46, David City 45, OT

Third Place

Sandy Creek 32, Wilber-Clatonia 26

Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Championship

Shelton 50, Kenesaw 39

Consolation

Silver Lake 39, Franklin 35

Third Place

Red Cloud 47, Deshler 23

Western Trails Conference Tournament

Third Place

Bridgeport 71, Mitchell 49

Girls Prep Basketball

Ainsworth 50, McCook 35

Arapahoe 46, Hitchcock County 29

Aurora 46, Lexington 26

Beatrice 40, Wahoo 35

Bellevue East 66, Omaha Benson 44

Bellevue West 50, Lincoln Pius X 34

Bennington 67, Omaha North 32

Broken Bow 55, Ogallala 41

Callaway 56, Pinson Valley, Ala. 25

Chadron 30, Valentine 28

Chase County 39, Gering 25

Columbus Scotus 54, Kearney Catholic 36

Cross County 41, High Plains Community 13

Fremont 41, Omaha South 39

Fullerton 47, Heartland Lutheran 9

Gothenburg 42, Minden 33

Grand Island Central Catholic 53, Hershey 47

Hastings St. Cecilia 42, Lincoln Lutheran 37

Hay Springs 74, Bennett County, S.D. 48

Kearney 54, Lincoln Northeast 48

Leyton 63, Hyannis 47

Lincoln Christian 60, Aquinas 35

Lincoln East 67, Omaha Northwest 39

Lincoln High 78, Grand Island 17

Lincoln North Star 42, Gretna 35

Lincoln Southwest 34, Columbus 21

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 58, Crawford 44

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35, Syracuse 32

Malcolm 56, Yutan 47

Maywood-Hayes Center 54, Anselmo-Merna 36

Nebraska Christian 47, Burwell 21

Norris 50, Omaha Westside 37

North Platte St. Patrick’s 47, Cambridge 42

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50, Boys Town 24

Omaha Central 76, Elkhorn South 38

Omaha Gross Catholic 55, Nebraska City 25

Omaha Marian 53, Lincoln Southeast 50

Omaha Mercy 40, Omaha Concordia 37

Platteview 58, Hastings 49

Seward 55, Blair 34

Sidney 70, Scottsbluff 38

South Sioux City 46, Omaha Roncalli 40

Southern Valley 49, South Loup 33

Twin Loup 54, CWC 48

York 38, Columbus Lakeview 27

East Husker Conference Tournament

Championship

North Bend Central 55, Oakland-Craig 29

Third Place

Pender 52, Clarkson/Leigh 39

ECNC Conference Tournament

Championship

Auburn 33, Elmwood-Murdock 32

Fifth Place

Freeman 49, Palmyra 35

Third Place

Falls City 47, Weeping Water 27

Fort Kearney Conference

Championship

Amherst 51, Overton 47

Third Place

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Wilcox-Hildreth 47

Louplatte Conference Tournament

Championship

Ravenna 56, Centura 52

Third Place

Ord 71, Doniphan-Trumbull 39

Mid State Conference Tournament

Championship

Crofton 49, Guardian Angels 39

Fifth Place

Wayne 50, Norfolk Catholic 35

Third Place

Pierce 44, Hartington Cedar Catholic 39

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Championship

St. Mary’s 49, Niobrara-Verdigre 41

Third Place

Elgin Public/Pope John 63, Elkhorn Valley 51

Pionerr Conference Tournament

Championship

Nebraska City Lourdes 50, Johnson-Brock 39

Third Place

Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Lewiston 40

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament

Consolation

Sutton 40, David City 32

Southern Nebraska Conference

Championship

Milford 51, Superior 34

Third Place

Thayer Central 39, Centennial 31

Twin Valley Conference

Consolation

Kenesaw 31, Franklin 16

Twin Valleys Conference Tournament

Championship

Shelton 37, Deshler 28

Third Place

Blue Hill 52, Silver Lake 42

Western Trails Conference Tournament

Championship

Bridgeport 75, Gordon/Rushville 40

Third Place

Bayard 51, Mitchell 17

