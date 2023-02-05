Lincoln Public Schools holds 35th annual spelling bee

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools held its 35th annual Oral Spelling Bee on Saturday. Up bright and early, more than a dozen students competed in the spotlight, spelling out words that got progressively harder.

Sixth grader, Lumi Kim from Lux Middle School came out on top and seventh grader Lindsey Parrot from Irving Middle School, took second.

“There’s a lot you can do in life with spelling,” Kim said. “So like SATs for example, a whole thing about that is spelling, and you can just benefit a lot from knowing a bunch of words.”

The spelling bee took place at Culler Middle School. It started at 8:30 a.m. and lasted just about an hour. Top spellers from Saturday said they are already looking forward to next year.

