Monday Forecast: A little cooler with a small chance for a sprinkle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow cooling trend will take place through the new work week, but temperatures will still remain above average. A small chance for sprinkles will take place on Monday and another chance for precipitation returns midweek.

Slightly cooler and breezier conditions, along with a few sprinkles, are possible on Monday thanks to a boundary moving through the 1011 region. High temperatures will be a few degrees colder than Sunday but remain well above average across the state. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to mid 50s. It’ll be in the upper 30s to mid 40s in areas with snowpack, but the southeast will hit the 50s once again. It’ll be a breezy day with winds between 10 to 20 mph throughout the day, with gusts to 25 mph in the morning hours.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day and there will be a small chance for precipitation across portions of western and eastern Nebraska. A few rain sprinkles or light rain showers are possible mid-morning through midafternoon in eastern areas. A few isolated light rain showers, or snow flurries are possible midafternoon through the evening for the Panhandle and western areas. No accumulation is expected for snowfall.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Partly cloudy skies will hang around through the overnight hours for eastern areas, while mostly clear skies will dominate over the western half. Low temperatures will be slightly cooler as well, in the 20s, but still remain above average.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The slight cooling trend will continue on Tuesday, but we will see more sunshine. Skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures primarily in the 40s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The slow cooling trend will continue through the end of the work week before temperatures rebound for the weekend. Nonetheless, these high and low temperatures will remain above average through these next 7 days. We are tracking another chance for precipitation Wednesday through Friday as a low-pressure system will move just south of the 1011 region. Dry and warmer conditions will return by the weekend.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

