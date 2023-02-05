Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen

Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona, Iowa. The father of an 11-year-old boy who died following an accident on the popular boat ride at the park said that his son and other family members were trapped by the ride's seat belts when the boat carrying them flipped.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) - The managers of an Iowa amusement park say they will never reopen a ride where an 11-year-old boy was killed.

Adventureland’s general manager announced the decision in a letter posted on the park’s website Friday. He said the park spent months reviewing the safety of the Raging River ride.

The company that bought the park in the wake of Michael Jaramillo’s death decided it would be best to focus on other park enhancements.

Jaramillo’s bother and father were also injured on July 3, 2021 when the family’s raft overturned and trapped them in the water.

The family’s lawsuit against Adventureland’s former owners remains pending in court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An airplane made an emergency stop at the Lincoln Airport.
Airplane makes emergency stop at Lincoln Airport
Crews respond to fire at Omaha strip mall Sunday morning
The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will close for construction on Monday and...
84th Street and Saltillo Road intersection to close for Lincoln South Beltway
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy...
18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case
Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan....
Pope, Anglican, Presbyterian leaders denounce anti-gay laws

Latest News

Above average temperatures expected through Thursday. Small chance for precipitation Wednesday...
Monday Forecast: A little cooler with a small chance for a sprinkle
Phil Featured Pet
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Planting trees to remember pets
Trees for Pets Program honors pets, helps environment
An animal clinic in Lincoln partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation, putting together a way to...
Trees for Pets Program honors pets, helps environment