Inside the Cardiology Cath Lab at CHI Nebraska Heart Hospital

February is heart disease awareness month bringing attention to taking care of your heart.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Heart disease is the number one cause of death nationally and in Nebraska. With February being Heart Disease Awareness Month, the importance of taking care of your heart health is being highlighted.

For patients who are experiencing symptoms of a heart attack they may find themselves in the Cardiology Cath Lab at the CHI Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln. There, every moment matters when it comes to getting the patient the crucial care they need.

At the average time it takes to help get patients hearts back to ‘flow’ is 23 minutes.

“All heart centers are measured by the time it takes to get flow back to the muscle and Nebraska Heart’s time to restorative flow less than half the national average which is fantastic,” Dr. Rick Thompson a surgeon at CHI said.

Thompson recommends getting plenty of getting exercise, eating healthy and quitting smoking are ways to prevent heart disease. It’s also important to know the common symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, and pain in the jaw or neck.

