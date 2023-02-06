Lincoln Mayor announces support for proposed second water source

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced on Monday her support for a second source of water to Lincoln. The City would develop a Missouri River wellfield and an underground pipeline to provide access.

The Mayor’s 27-member Water Source Advisory Council made the recommendation in mid-January, following a comprehensive analysis that began in August 2022.

“Water stewardship and security is one of my administration’s highest priorities as we seek to ensure the long-term success of our growing city,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Like the Advisory Council, I believe the Missouri River wellfield alternative is the best option to secure our second water source and the best investment to secure Lincoln’s future. I am confident this route will lead the way to continued water independence and economic prosperity.”

The Advisory Council recommendation proposes that the City construct a wellfield and treatment facility near the Missouri River and transport potable water in a pipeline to Lincoln.

The Advisory Council, which includes water experts, community, and business leaders, evaluated 14 alternatives as part of the “Water 2.0: Securing Lincoln’s Second Source” effort.

The group used seven factors to guide their analysis of potential alternatives including: reliability, governance, life cycle cost, operations, implementation, environmental stewardship, and stakeholder impacts. The Advisory Council reviewed data and consulted engineering, water, law, economic, and environmental experts on how each alternative would impact their identified factors.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said the Advisory Council dedicated nearly 40 hours across nine months to this effort.

“As part of this historic effort, the Advisory Council reviewed high levels of technical information as we compared benefits, impacts, and limitations for each alternative,” Elliott said. “The group focused on the facts and, in the end, recommended an alternative that will protect our future generations for another 100-plus years. I’m proud of their work and I look forward to implementing their recommendation with our City team.”

Advisory Council Chair Susan Seacrest said the Missouri River wellfield and underground pipeline to Lincoln alternative rates the highest in reliability out of the seven viable alternatives analyzed. She said this option will offer a long-term solution and life cycle that will be able to supply water capacity beyond 2075.

“This option provides the most redundancy of any alternative that was considered. This means the project will increase Lincoln’s ability to manage potential natural disasters like the 2019 flood that damaged Lincoln’s Platte River wells,” said Seacrest. “With the Missouri River as a second source, we increase our ability to successfully manage any future water issues.”

According to Lincoln officials, additional benefits include easier implementation with minimal water supply permitting, and the ability to maintain the City’s autonomy. A Missouri River wellfield and underground pipeline also offers potential opportunities for Lincoln to assist neighboring communities with a supply of clean and safe water.

Future operations at the new facility will be similar to Lincoln’s existing operations at the City’s current facility in Ashland. The Missouri River wellfield and pipeline to Lincoln is estimated to cost $1.39 billion and would take 15 to 20 years to build.

Mayor Gaylor Baird thanked State Senators Eliot Bostar and Anna Wishart for their work to secure $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding in the 2021-2022 legislative session. In the current 2022-2023 legislative session, Bostar introduced LB506, which would appropriate $200 million in federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery funds to begin the project. Mayor Gaylor Baird supports this legislation.

The Advisory Council also supports and recommends the City examine all future efforts that may add additional water security to Lincoln. This includes a City review of the benefits and impacts of how a potential large, State-run reservoir might contribute to the community, Lincoln economy, and long-term water planning efforts. This project is currently being discussed in the Nebraska Legislature.

State Senator and Advisory Council Vice Chair Eliot Bostar said he applauds the Advisory Council and the mayor’s forward thinking to examine opportunities for additional water.

“A Missouri River wellfield and underground pipeline to Lincoln will help maintain Lincoln’s long-standing water independence while also increasing the city’s flexibility and autonomy over how it can maintain a strong water supply through floods, drought, and other potential weather challenges,” Senator Bostar said.

The City’s next steps include to conduct studies, testing, technical analysis, and preliminary design to validate this solution. Mayor Gaylor Baird also thanked Olsson, who has been contracted to help the City and the Mayor’s Water Source Advisory Council navigate design, construction, financial, legal, and governance options.

A Water 2.0: Securing Lincoln’s Second Source Public Open House meeting will take place on March 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Southwest High School.

For more information on the project, check out the City of Lincoln’s website.

Members of the Mayor’s Water Source Advisory Council included:

Chair – Susan Seacrest, founder, and former President of the Nebraska Groundwater Foundation

Vice Chair – Eliot Bostar, State Senator, District 29

City Lead – Elizabeth Elliott, Director, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities

Brittney Albin, Sustainability Coordinator, Lincoln Public Schools

Tom Beckius, Lincoln City Councilor, At-Large

David Cary, Director, Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department

Andrew Dunkley, Director of State Governmental Relations, Nebraska Farm Bureau

Sean Flowerday, Lancaster County Commissioner, District 1

Donna Garden, Assistant Director, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities

Glenn Johnson, former General Manager, Lower Platte South Natural Resources District

Tut Kailech, Community Builder, Neighborworks Lincoln

Marc LeBaron, Chief Executive Officer, Lincoln Industries

Jeanne McClure, Executive Director, Nebraska American Council of Engineering Companies

TJ McDowell, Senior Advisor to Mayor Gaylor Baird, One Lincoln Initiative

Richard Meginnis, Lincoln City Councilor, District 2

Kennon Meyer, Attorney, Blankenau Wilmoth Jarecke LLP

Michon Morrow, Assistant Chief, Lincoln Police Department

Jerry Obrist, former Division Manager, Lincoln Water System

Trish Owen, Vice President, Corporate Operations, Lincoln Electric System

Chittaranjan Ray, UNL Professor and Director, Nebraska Water Center

Lynn Rex, Executive Director, Nebraska League of Municipalities

Holley Salmi, Vice President, Public Affairs and Policy, State Chamber of Commerce

Lori Seibel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Community Health Endowment

Martha Shulski, Nebraska State Climatologist

Katie Wilson, Executive Director, Nebraska Associated General Contractors

Todd Wiltgen, Public Policy Specialist, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce

Anna Wishart, State Senator, District 27

