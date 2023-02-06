Reception and Treatment Center staff member injured in assault

Jail Bars
Jail Bars(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center assaulted a staff member on Saturday.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the assault occurred Saturday afternoon when the staff member was escorting the inmate from a holding cell to the bathroom and back again.

The inmate refused to return to the holding cell and punched the staff member in the face. The staff member was able to subdue the inmate until responding staff removed him from the area. The injured staff member was treated at the hospital for a broken nose.

An investigation of the incident has been launched. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution.

The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

