Trees for Pets Program honors pets, helps environment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s never easy to say goodbye to a best friend.

“She taught me so much about love and life,” said Mandy Moller, a veterinarian assistant at Ehlers Animal Clinic.

Not so long ago, Moller had to say goodbye to Macy, a life-long companion.

“Her health started to decline a lot, and when it was ultimately time to let her go, I was working with some of the veterinarians here,” Moller said.

Fortunately for Moller and so many other pet owners facing the death of a pet, Ehlers makes sure its clients have something to remember their pets by. The clinic partners with the Arbor Day Foundation to make sure every pet that passes in Ehlers’ care has the chance to get a tree planted in its honor.

“Anyone who’s had a dog or a cat knows that that relationship is like no human relationship,” said Megan Ehlers, Ehlers Animal Care. “It’s different. Each one is something that people want to remember.”

Ehlers has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation for 11 years now, helping to plant 2,500 trees in national forests across the country. The Abor Day Foundation works with those forests, and gives people some say in deciding where their pet’s tree is planted.

“It’s been really cool to be able manage this program and watch it grow and just see the impact both on the clients, on our vet partners and on our forests in need,” said Max Anderson, who works at the Arbor Day Foundation.

The pet owners get a card telling them about the tree and what park it’s in. Moller said there’s no way to fill the void left behind by Macy, but the program offers a little bit of closure.

“It’s a neat way to have your pet live on, even after you’ve lost them,” Moller said. “Just knowing that there’s something out there doing good when your pet can’t be with you any longer.”

But death doesn’t need to be the only occasion for planting. Individuals can also plant a tree celebrating their pet, like honoring a recent adoption.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.