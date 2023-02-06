Tuesday Forecast: Above average temperatures live on

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seasonally warm temperatures will stick around through the end of the work week. Tuesday will be dry but a small chance for rain returns for some areas Wednesday and Thursday.

Overall, Tuesday will bring more sunshine but slightly cooler temperatures. It’ll be a mostly sunny day with a light northwesterly breeze between 10 to 15 mph. High temperatures will remain above average, but will be slightly cooler than Monday. High temperatures will range the upper 30s to the low 50s, but almost the entire 1011 region can expect temperatures to be in the 40s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

As we head into the overnight, skies will remain mostly clear but a few areas of patchy fog may develop in northeastern areas. Despite the lack of cloud cover, temperatures will still remain mild and above average, in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Morning Lows (KOLN)

Now Wednesday will bring a small increase in temperatures for areas with snowpack, but we will have more cloud cover, plus the small chance for precipitation. High temperatures will be in the 40s across snowpack areas and into the 50s for southeastern Nebraska. Skies will start out mostly clear but cloud cover will build in through the morning resulting in partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. In the afternoon to evening hours, a few isolated light rain showers or drizzle is possible in southeastern areas, mainly in the far southeastern corner (as a system tracks just to our southeast). Then in western areas and the Panhandle, there is the chance for a few light rain showers, flurries and possibly very light snow showers in the evening to nighttime hours.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The small chance for rain will persist on Thursday and then we are expecting dry conditions through the end of the week. Then we will have another small chance for precipitation on Monday. Temperatures will slowly be on the decline through the end of the work week, before they return to there upper 40s to mid 50s for the weekend and start of next week. Nonetheless, temperatures will remain above average for the next 7 days, expect for Friday, which will be just slightly below average (Average is 39 degrees).

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.